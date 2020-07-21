Doña Ana County has 49 of New Mexico’s 307 new virus cases, but none of 10 deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico health officials announced 10 new coronavirus deaths and 307 additional cases on Tuesday, as infection was confirmed to have spread to the State Veterans’ Home.

None of the ten deaths reported Tuesday occurred in southern New Mexico, where the death count between Doña Ana and Otero counties stands at 24. The statewide death toll reached 588.

The total number of cases since the start of pandemic in New Mexico grew to 17,517 on Tuesday. There were 49 new cases in Doña Ana County, taking its total to 1,786; in Otero County there were seven new cases for 113 total.

The New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences was added Tuesday to a list of dozens of assisted living facilities across the state where health officials are now reporting at least one confirmed case recently among staff or residents. At least ten facilities in southern New Mexico have made the list to date.

Statewide, there were 154 people hospitalized due to virus-related illness on Tuesday. That meant there were far fewer New Mexicans in the hospital than in neighboring El Paso, where hospitalizations were nearly double at 306.

New Mexico health leaders said there have been 6,870 recoveries to date, although research shows some recovered persons can still have long-term health issues stemming from the virus.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.