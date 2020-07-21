Federal courthouse in Las Cruces shut down after virus outbreak

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The U.S. Courthouse in Las Cruces is being shut down for the rest of the week after a coronavirus outbreak at the facility.

Federal officials said in a statement Tuesday evening that a contractor had tested positive for the virus resulting in a "number of court security personnel who have to be tested and/or quarantined."

Chief District Judge William Johnson ordered the closure to the public of the courthouse at 100 N. Church Street based on a recommendation from the U.S. Marshals Service.

During the closure, officials said the courthouse would be professionally cleaned and disinfected by specialists.

Scheduled video conference hearings will be unaffected by the closure, officials indicated, but those slated for in-person appearances were advised to contact the judge's chambers or the clerk's office for information.