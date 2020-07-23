Las Cruces cyclists divided over order to wear face masks when going for a ride

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered people excising outdoors to wear masks back on July 13. The order is a raging debate among many especially cyclists.

The governor called it “a tough pill to swallow for many New Mexicans” as she rolled back the state re-opening due to the rise in Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, some Las Cruces who were out for a ride were seen with masks, while others were not.

“I don’t really want to get in a fight with anybody,” one cyclist told ABC-7. She said she’ll pull it down below her nose if no one is near her and will pull it back up if people are around.

Others called the governor's order “unnecessary.” “I feel like the sunshine kills the virus,” said another woman. “I think we’re all adults, and we have the right to choose if we wear it or not.”