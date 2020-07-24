Doña Ana County sees 3rd virus death of week, tops 1,900 cases

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man in his 60s from Doña Ana County was among five new coronavirus deaths reported by New Mexico health officials on Friday, as the state's death toll rose to 601.

Officials said the Doña Ana was hospitalized at the time of his death and had underlying health conditions.

He was the county's 16th death of the pandemic and the third fatality this week. Over the past month, Doña Ana County has recorded eight of its 16 deaths to date.

At 42, Doña Ana County also reported the second-highest amount of the new cases in the state, finishing behind Bernalillo County - which is the state's largest county and home to the Albuquerque metro area. It reported over twice as many new cases at 96.

Doña Ana County's infection total thus far reached 1,906, while the statewide case total hit 18,475 for the pandemic.

In neighboring Otero County, there were 11 new cases for a total of 173; the Otero County Prison also reported one new case, for a cumulative tally of 743 in what's been the worst outbreak of any facility in the state.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.