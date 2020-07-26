New Mexico tops 19,000 virus cases – Doña Ana County has 10% of ’em

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico health officials say the state has 226 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the state's total to 19,042.

Data released Sunday by the state Department of Health also showed seven new deaths from the coronavirus. The number of deaths in New Mexico related to Covid-19 now stands at 614.

Bernalillo County (Albuquerque metro) led all counties in new cases with 91, and had one of the seven deaths. Doña Ana County was the second leading county - reporting 26 new cases to bring its total to 1,990, which is 10% of the state's total; the county had no new deaths.

The state said there were also five new cases among residents in southern New Mexico's Otero County, which now has 147 confirmed infections.

There are 144 people hospitalized statewide with the virus, 32 of them on ventilators, and 7,349 designated as having recovered, state health officials said.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.