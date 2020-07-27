Woman who lived past 100 is 17th virus death in Doña Ana County, which leads state in new cases

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Doña Ana County woman who lived past 100 was among five additional New Mexicans who have died from coronavirus, state health officials said Monday.

The centenarian who died was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Las Cruces, which the state had previously listed among facilities with Covid-19 outbreaks.

She is Dona Ana County's 17th death of the pandemic, while the state fatality toll reached 619.

With 76 new cases reported Monday, Doña Ana County led the state in additional infections as it surpassed 2,000 total. Across New Mexico there were 467 new cases recorded, which appeared to set an all-time daily high.

Doña Ana County's cumulative infection tally was 2,064, while New Mexico's reached 19,502.

Elsewhere in southern New Mexico, there were 21 new cases in Otero County for a total to date of 168. There were also two new cases occurring at the Otero County Prison, which are tracked separately and have reached a total of 746 - more than 80% of the correction facility's inmate population.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.