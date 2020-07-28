Doña Ana County has 2 out of New Mexico’s 7 new virus deaths

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- One day after shattering the record for new coronavirus cases in a single-day, with Doña Ana County leading the state, the number of additional daily cases statewide dropped to 301 from 467.

But New Mexico health officials reported seven new deaths across the state, with two of those occurring in Doña Ana County. It was the only county to report multiple fatalities on Tuesday.

The victims were a woman in her 60s who had been recently hospitalized, and a woman in her 70s who was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society nursing home in Las Cruces - which the state had previously listed among facilities with Covid-19 outbreaks.

It was the second death in as many days at Good Samaritan Society as Dona Ana County's death toll rose to 19 so far during the pandemic, while the state fatality toll reached 626.

Doña Ana County's newly reported cases on Tuesday numbered 22, which ranked it third in additional daily infections. The county's total cases now stand at 2,082 while the state's tally is at 19,791 to date.

Officials said there were 160 people hospitalized in New Mexico as of Tuesday for Covid-19. That's a significantly lower number of hospitalizations than neighboring El Paso's 283, even though New Mexico's population is significantly larger.

There also are 7,657 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. Research shows some recovered persons can still have long-term health issues stemming from the virus.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.