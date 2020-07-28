Man found dead in ponding area at Las Cruces apartment complex

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A 31-year-old man was found dead, partially submerged in a ponding area, at a Las Cruces apartment complex over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the Casa Bella Apartments at 2306 S. Espina Street to do a welfare check. A passer-by had spotted what appeared to be a man lying face-down in the ponding area.

Police said they learned the man was a resident of the apartment complex, but his identity has not been released yet.

Police do not believe that foul play was involved in the man’s death.

Rain from a Friday night storm left the ponding area with about three or four feet of water at its deepest. The man was found clothed with no obvious signs of injuries.

His body was sent to the New Mexico medical investigator’s office for an autopsy as the investigation continues.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at (575) 526-0795.