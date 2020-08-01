Doña Ana County sees 4 virus deaths in 2 days as its fatality count reaches 23

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two Doña Ana County men were among nine new coronavirus deaths in New Mexico reported by state health officials on Saturday.

Doña Ana County has now seen four deaths recorded over the past 48 hours as its death toll grew to 23, while the state's fatality count reached 651 as of Saturday.

The latest Doña Ana County victims were a man in his 50s who had been recently hospitalized, and a men in his 90s who was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces - which the state had previously listed among nursing home facilities with Covid-19 outbreaks.

The state also announced 210 more confirmed coronavirus cases, with 11 of those occurring in Doña Ana County. At least 20,796 New Mexicans have been infected throughout the pandemic, including 2,178 in Doña Ana.

Otero County reported just one new infection among residents there, for a cumulative count of 183 cases. Meanwhile, the Otero County Prison posted one additional inmate infection, taking the outbreak toll at the correctional facility during the pandemic to 749.

Officials said there were 134 people hospitalized in New Mexico as of Saturday for Covid-19.

There were also 8,286 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. Research shows some recovered persons can still have long-term health issues stemming from the virus.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.