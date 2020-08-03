Doña Ana County records state’s only new virus death, nearly 25% of all new cases

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Doña Ana County was responsible for the only new death coronavirus death reported by New Mexico health officials on Monday and nearly a quarter of the state's additional virus cases.

The victim who died, identified as a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, was Doña Ana County's 24th death of pandemic and raised the state's fatality toll to 655.

Meantime, the number of confirmed cases in New Mexico increased by 117 on Monday, with 27 of those new cases from Doña Ana County.

In all, New Mexico has recorded 21,130 positive cases and Doña Ana County has totaled 2,240 to date.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.