Doña Ana County records deadliest day with 3 of New Mexico’s 9 new virus deaths

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Doña Ana County accounted for one-third of New Mexico's nine new coronavirus deaths reported on Wednesday, as the county's Covid-19 death toll rose to 27.

The three fatalities, all of whom died in local hospitals, marked the deadliest day recorded in Doña Ana County during the pandemic.

The victims were identified as a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s. Only one of the three had underlying conditions, state health officials indicated.

At four fatalities, Albuquerque's Bernalillo County reported one more death than Doña Ana did on Wednesday. The remaining two New Mexico deaths came in Union County, in the state's northeast corner.

The statewide death toll grew to 667, as the number of the state's virus cases increased Wednesday by 229 to 21,566 total.

In Doña Ana County, there were 44 new cases reported for a cumulative count of 2,315.

Doña Ana was a close second again to Bernalillo, which had 45 new cases to lead the state; but Bernalillo has had over double the amount of Doña Ana's total infections to date, with nearly 5,000 cases.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.