Doña Ana County records 3 new virus deaths, taking pandemic fatality toll to 30

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Doña Ana County tied the record it set just two days prior for its deadliest recorded day of the pandemic with three additional coronavirus fatalities, accounting for half of the state's new death tally reported Friday.

The latest Doña Ana County victims were a woman and her 50s and two men, one in his 70s and the other in his 80s. All three had been hospitalized with virus-related illness.

One of the victims was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living facility in Las Cruces, which was previously identified by health officials as one of dozens of nursing homes across the state where residents had been infected.

Doña Ana County contributed to three of Friday's six deaths across New Mexico, which brought the state's death count to a total of 675.

In addition to leading the state in new deaths Friday, Doña Ana County also led all other counties in new infections with 50 reported. That took the cumulative count in the county to 2,398.

Doña Ana County accounted for 25% - or a quarter - of the state's 197 additional cases on Friday, which brought New Mexico's infection total during the pandemic to 21,965.

