Las Cruces police investigate suspicious death of person apparently found in crashed car

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police worked late into the night investigating a death they said occurred Thursday evening at the intersection of Farney Lane and West Park Drive.

The announcement of the suspicious death came in a social media post, where police provided no further details.

While authorities did not describe the circumstances surrounding the death, the Las Cruces Sun News earlier reported that a traffic collision had occurred in that same location - with a car crashing into brick wall near Frenger Park.

In a brief video statement given by a public information officer about the crash, he too offered no details - and, at the time, couldn't immediately confirm the death that was later announced. (You can watch it in the video player at the top of this article.)

The LCPD did not comment on unconfirmed reports that the individual found dead in the car crash had also suffered a gunshot wound.

In their late night social media post (which you can view below), police said the investigation was ongoing and asked anyone who might have information about the death to call 911 or contact investigators at (575) 526-0795.