Doña Ana Arts Council comes up with new ways to keep creative juices flowing

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Doña Ana Arts Council has a new exhibit up and running as members fight to keep the creative juices flowing around the Las Cruces community despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The council is currently displaying work from Paul Maxwell and Phil Yost, who have kept busy during the lockdown.

“They are a great venue for helping to support the arts and a rare opportunity to work with and meet other artists," said Maxwell.

Although the crowds are certainly smaller these days, however hunger for good art remains strong in the city.

“We can have five people at a time in the gallery and people must be masked per the governors guidance," said DAAC program manager Karen Conley. “We had a show last month and sold 11 paintings so we have a use of social media and advertising.”

The DAAC is also focused on other ways to encourage local artists during the pandemic.

“We are starting an artists relief fund so until the end of the year we have an anonymous donor who will donate a few hundred a month and we are asking the community to match so we can offer more to artists," Conley said.

For more than a few local artists, the DAAC has become one of their best remaining hopes for being highlighted within the community as Covid-19 continues to strangle other, easier outlets.

The Doña Ana Arts Council themselves also have a big moved planned for next mont,h when they will be opening up at their new space in the Las Cruces community at 250 West Amador - right across from the old courthouse.