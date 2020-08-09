Skip to Content
New Mexico
Updated today at 11:06 pm
Published 11:03 pm

Mystery solved: Child porn probe – not aliens – led to FBI’s closure of Sunspot observatory in 2018

sunspot_closure
KVIA file
The entrance to Sunspot sits closed in 2018.
sunspot-evacuated
KVIA file
The sign in front of Sunspot as it was evacuated back in 2018.
sunspot-otero
KVIA file
An Otero County Sheriff's car parked at Sunspot during its abrupt closure in 2018.

SUNSPOT, New Mexico -- There is finally an answer to one of southern New Mexico's greatest mysteries in recent history.

Back in September 2018, the FBI evacuated the National Solar Observatory in Sunspot, as well as a nearby United States Postal Service office.

At the time, observatory officials said that the small community was evacuated for "security reasons."

That month, even the New Mexico State University director of Sunspot told ABC-7 he could not explain why the evacuation was taking place.

The closure attracted national attention, with readers all over the internet speculating about the possibility of extraterrestrial activity. Given the observatory's proximity to Roswell, several ABC-7 viewers asked if the FBI had discovered aliens.

Two years later, that does not seem to be the case.

In July, a grand jury indicted 32-year-old Joshua Lee Cope in connection with possessing and distributing child pornography, according to court records obtained by ABC-7.

According to the Alamogordo Daily News, Cope is a former janitor at the facility.

The jury that delivered the indictment is located in Otero County, which is New Mexico's twelfth judicial district.

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

