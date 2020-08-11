Man dies inside Las Cruces Walmart store after ‘medical incident’

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man suffered a "medical episode or incident" inside a Las Cruces Walmart store on Tuesday and died, police said.

The incident happened at the Walmart at 3331 Rinconada Blvd., said police spokesman Dan Trujillo.

The deceased was identified only as a man who was a customer shopping at the store.

Las Cruces police were continuing to investigate but do not suspect any foul play was involved.

The body may be sent to the state Medical Investigator’s Office in Albuquerque for an autopsy if needed, Trujillo added.