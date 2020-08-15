At least 1 dead, 4 injured in head-on car crash near Las Cruces

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- At least one person was killed in a head-on crash north of Las Cruces on Saturday evening.

New Mexico State Police said the crash involved two cars on State Highway 185 near mile marker 4, north of Las Cruces.

Three people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital and one person was flown from the scene to a hospital in El Paso.

The State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and Aerial Drone Team are on the scene assisting with the investigation.

Traffic in both directions along N.M. Highway 185 was shut down for the investigation.

.