Otero County has 1 of New Mexico’s 4 new virus deaths, but daily cases continue to drop

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Monday reported 95 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and four additional deaths, one of those occurring in Otero County.

The latest numbers released Monday pushed the state’s totals to 23,500 cases and 718 known deaths.

The Otero County victim was a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. It was the county's 11th fatality of the pandemic.

The state's other newly-reported deaths happened in Bernalillo (2) and Curry counties.

Officials said 29 of the state's new cases occurred in Bernalillo County, the state’s largest that includes the Albuquerque metro area.

Doña Ana County, the state's second largest and the only other to post double digits, was number two in new cases with 11, taking its pandemic total to 2,640. Adjacent Otero County had no new cases, holding steady at 209 to date.

The numbers of daily new cases statewide and in Doña Ana County have been on a decline recently, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has cited as one of her key criteria to allow for further reopening of the state.

