Body found in mobile home destroyed by fire in Chaparral

New Mexico

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- A body was found in a mobile home destroyed by fire in Chaparral, according to the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

The mobile home fire happened in the 400 block of Hermosa Drive at 5:45 a.m. Friday.

Police and fire units arrived to find a fully engulfed mobile home.

Shortly after the fire had been contained, a firefighter found what appeared to be human remains within the demolished home.

Sheriff’s detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation, and an autopsy will be performed.

Foul play is not suspected, but the death is still being investigated.

The identity of the dead person has not been released.