Dona Ana County has 1 of New Mexico’s 4 new virus deaths for 38 total

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Saturday reported 213 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and four additional deaths, one of those occurring in Dona Ana County.

The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the state’s totals to 24,302 cases and 743 known deaths.

The Dona Ana County victim was a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. It was the county's 38th fatality of the pandemic.

Officials said a dozen of the state's new cases occurred in Dona Ana County, as the county’s cumulative case count reached 2,713.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.