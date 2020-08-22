White Sands proposing fee increases for guided hikes, group sites, backcountry camping

New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico – White Sands National Park is proposing fee increases for some of its enhanced visitor services.

These include the full moon and Luke Lucero ranger-guided hikes, backcountry tent camping and group use area reservations.

The proposed changes would take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

Under an annual review, park officials said that under the current rate structure, the group use area and interpretive hike fees are lower than those charged by local commercial operators, neighboring National Forests and other organizations and businesses with similar services.

In addition, the backcountry camping fees will also be brought into alignment with similar local facilities.

The full moon and Lake Lucero ranger-led hikes would increase from $8 to $12 for adults and from $4 to $8 for youth up to age 15.

Backcountry camping currently has a limit of six people per site and costs $3 per adult and $1.50 for each youth up to age 15. The new fee would be $10 per site.

Also, the group use permit and reservation would increase from $25 to $50 per day.

White Sands is seeking public comment on the fee changes. Public comments will be accepted through Sept. 21.

You can submit your feedback via email at whsa.comments@nps.gov or by regular mail addressed to Superintendent, White Sands National Park, P.O. Box 1086, Holloman AFB, NM, 88330.