Dona Ana County has 10 of state’s 76 new virus cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico reported 76 new confirmed Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths as of Monday.

The latest numbers from the New Mexico Department of Health increase the state’s totals to 24,469 cases and 747 deaths.

The latest deaths happened in Lea and McKinley counties.

Dona Ana County contributed ten new cases to the state’s count for the day. The southern New Mexico county has now tallied a total of 2,726 cases during the pandemic.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.