Outages force Las Cruces schools to change meal distribution, cause online delays

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Power outages from Sunday night’s storm in northern Las Cruces forced Las Cruces Public Schools to change its Monday meal distribution from Vista Middle School to Dona Ana Elementary.

The district was also informed that Zoom video conferencing was experiencing some outages nationwide on Monday morning.

Vista, along with Jornada Elementary, were left without electricity after the storm.

The district’s grab-and-go meal program was forced to relocate to Dona Ana Elementary until further notice but officials expect power to be restored before Tuesday.

Students who were scheduled for online classes on Monday were told to check their assignments in Canvas and work from there until Zoom was back up.

Just after 9 a.m. Monday, the district reported that the Zoom shared on social media that parts of the country were back online, including Las Cruces.

Canvas was also reporting slower load times.

For more information, you can visit www.lcps.net.