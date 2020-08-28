Otero County woman in her 30s among 3 latest New Mexico virus deaths

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- An Otero County woman in her 30s was among three new coronavirus deaths announced by New Mexico state health officials on Friday.

The woman had been hospitalized with underlying conditions prior to her death, officials said. Her death raised Otero County's fatality toll from the pandemic to a dozen, while the state's death tally grew to 767.

Health leaders also reported 126 additional Covid-19 cases across the state, increasing the total number of statewide infections during the pandemic to 25,042. Of those, 12,679 were listed as having recovered by the health department.

Otero County had just one of Friday's new reported cases to raise its case count to 218; but neighboring Doña Ana County saw 22 more cases (tying with Bernalillo for most in the state for the day) and jumping its total to 2,793.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.