New Mexico holds green chile recipe contest

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- From at-home cooks to professional chefs, the state of New Mexico is asking all green chile lovers to submit their favorite recipes.

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture's "Elevate NM Green Chile contest" is open to residents across the state of New Mexico as well as fans of the pepper across the country.

Entries are due by Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. Judges will announce the winners on Sept. 9.

To enter, visit: https://bit.ly/ICookNMchile