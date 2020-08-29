Skip to Content
New Mexico
By
Published 6:01 pm

New Mexico holds green chile recipe contest

green chile
KVIA
A batch of the Grajeda family's fresh chile sits in a roaster at their shop in Hatch, New Mexico.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- From at-home cooks to professional chefs, the state of New Mexico is asking all green chile lovers to submit their favorite recipes.

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture's "Elevate NM Green Chile contest" is open to residents across the state of New Mexico as well as fans of the pepper across the country.

Entries are due by Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. Judges will announce the winners on Sept. 9.

To enter, visit: https://bit.ly/ICookNMchile

Lifestyle / News

Kate Bieri

Kate Bieri is ABC-7’s New Mexico Mobile Newsroom reporter and co-anchors ABC-7’s weekend evening newscasts.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply