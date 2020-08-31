Woman in her 40s with no underlying health issues among 2 new Doña Ana County virus deaths

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Two Doña Ana County women were among nine additional Covid-19 deaths reported by New Mexico health officials on Monday.

One of the victims was a woman in her 40s who had no underlying health issues, officials indicated. The other was a woman in her 70s who had been recently hospitalized.

The pair of fatalities took Doña Ana County's coronavirus death toll to 43, while New Mexico's death tally reached 779.

Health officials also reported 73 new virus cases across the state, with eight of those occurring in Doña Ana County.

Those latest numbers from the New Mexico Department of Health increased the state’s total to 25,352 cases and Doña Ana County's total to 2,827.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.