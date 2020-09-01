Doña Ana County leads state with 32 of 110 new virus cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico reported 110 new confirmed Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with nearly a third of those occurring in Doña Ana County, which led the state in daily infections.

The state also recorded eight additional deaths on Monday, but none were in southern New Mexico.

The latest numbers from the New Mexico Department of Health increased the state’s totals to 25,460 cases and 787 deaths.

Officials said 32 of the new cases were reported in Doña Ana County with 30 others in Bernalillo County (the Albuquerque metro).

Doña Ana County's cumulative case count during the pandemic rose to 2,859 as of Tuesday.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.