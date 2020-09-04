Tax scam targeting Dona Ana County property owners with fake delinquent notices

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The Dona Ana County treasurer is warning residents about fake notices claiming people owe back property taxes to either the county or the federal government.

The notices appear official and claim to originate with local, state or federal government agencies. People have also been getting fake calls, letters or emails saying they owe taxes and their property will be seized unless a payment plan is arranged.

Dona Ana County Treasurer Eric Rodriguez says his office only sends out a tax bill in November, a second-half notice in April and a delinquent notice in June.

“Any other correspondence from our office should be carefully reviewed by the taxpayer,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez also noted that the government does not seize property without a procedural due process.

Recently, the Dona Ana County Treasurer’s Office updated its tax notices to include QR codes, which serve as a security measure. When scanned, QR codes direct taxpayers to the county’s website.

In addition, letters coming from the Dona Ana County Treasurer’s Office contain the county seal on both the envelope and the letter.

For more information, call (575) 647-7433 or visit donaanacounty.org/treasurer.