Dona Ana County has 1 out of 3 new virus deaths in New Mexico

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — New Mexico's state health officials on Sunday reported 66 new confirmed Covid-19 cases and three additional deaths, including a fatality in Doña Ana County.

The latest Doña Ana County death involved a man in his 90s who Had been hospitalized.

The statewide fatality total on Sunday went to 803, with 48 of those occurring in Doña Ana County.

New Mexico's cumulative case count went to 26,107, with 2,950 from Doña Ana County - including 9 new infections reported Sunday.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.