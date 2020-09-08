Head-on crash in Lincoln County kills motorcyclist, other driver cited

New Mexico

LINCOLN COUNTY, New Mexico – A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash along U.S. 380 over the Labor Day weekend near Hondo, which is about 30 miles east of Ruidoso.

State Police investigators say an SUV driven by Charity Autumn Swanner of Nogal was traveling east on U.S. 380 when the vehicle left the roadway for reasons that have not been determined.

The SUV returned to the roadway, crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a motorcycle, police say.

The driver of the motorcycle, Nicholas E. Woods, a 49-year-old from Hobbs, died at the scene.

Swanner was cited for careless driving, according to the State Police.