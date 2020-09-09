Doña Ana County has 3 new virus deaths as its fatality toll tops 50

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico health officials reported a half-dozen new deaths statewide stemming from the coronavirus, with three of those six fatalities occurring in Doña Ana County.

It came just one day after the state had posted no new virus deaths and the lowest number of new cases in months.

Those three Doña Ana victims put the county's death tally above 50. They were identified as a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, and a man in his 90s who was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.

The three other deaths were reported, one each, in Bernalillo, Sandoval and Lea counties.

As a result, the state's death toll during the pandemic rose to 813 and Doña Ana County's went to 51.

New Mexico also reported 92 new virus cases, totaling 26,268 to date. Doña Ana County had 17 of those new cases for a cumulative count of 2,972.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.