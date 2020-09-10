Watch LIVE: New Mexico’s governor testifies before Congress about virus impact on her state

New Mexico

WASHINGTON, DC -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was scheduled to testify Thursday remotely to a congressional committee about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on her state government’s budget and critical needs for federal aid to states to ensure economic recovery.

New Mexico is anticipating a nearly billion-dollar general fund deficit for the coming fiscal year, starting June 30, 2021, to meet annual spending obligations of $7.2 billion. Without additional federal support, that would exhaust financial reserves that were built over the past three years.

At the same time, government income from taxes on sales and services have been surprisingly resilient after the federal government delivered stimulus checks and supplemental unemployment benefits in response to the coronavirus crisis. The budget office of the state Legislature says gross receipts tax income outpaced expectations by $225 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, amid increased retail spending online.

To meet current-year spending obligations, lawmakers tapped $750 million in federal pandemic relief funds and agreed to spend $1 billion in state financial reserves.