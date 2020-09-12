Dona Ana County has 19 of New Mexico’s 100 new virus cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico reported 100 new confirmed Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths on Saturday.

The latest numbers from the New Mexico Department of Health increased the state’s totals to 26,661 cases and 821 deaths.

Dona Ana County had 19 of the state’s new daily cases for a pandemic total of 3,020. None of the latest deaths occurred in southern New Mexico.

Bernalillo County (Albuquerque), Dona Ana County (Las Cruces) plus McKinley (Gallup) and San Juan (Farmington) counties in northwestern New Mexico together account for over 16,500 cases, or about three-fifths of the current statewide case total.

According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, seven-day rolling averages for New Mexico of new daily cases and daily deaths have both dropped over the past two weeks.

The average of daily new cases went from 138 on Aug. 28 to 88 on Friday while the average of new deaths went from 4.3 to 3.6.

The number of infections in New Mexico is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department. (The Associated Press contributed to this report.)