Watch LIVE: Las Cruces City Council discusses minimum wage adjustments

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces City Council was meeting on Monday to discuss adjustments to the minimum wage.

Because the meeting is a work session, councilors will not take a vote.

The minimum wage in Las Cruces is currently $10.25 an hour. Tipped employees make $4.10 an hour.

In 2021, New Mexico's state minimum wage will increase to $10.50 an hour. In 2022, it will be $11.50 an hour. In 2023, it will be $12 an hour.

In 2019, it was $10.10 an hour.