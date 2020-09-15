New Mexico has 7 new virus deaths, including an Otero County woman

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Tuesday reported 82 new confirmed coronavirus cases with seven additional deaths, including a woman in her 70s from Otero County.

The Otero County victim was hospitalized at the time of her death, officials said. It was the county's 13th virus death to date.

The latest numbers from the New Mexico Department of Health raised the statewide totals to 26,923 cases and 830 deaths.

The new cases Tuesday included seven from Doña Ana County, which has had 3,038 of the nearly 27,000 cases statewide.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department. (The Associated Press contributed to this report.)