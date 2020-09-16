Doña Ana County has 1 of New Mexico’s 2 new virus deaths

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man in his 60s from Doña Ana County was one of two new coronavirus deaths reported by New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday.

The Doña Ana County victim, while hospitalized, didn't have any underlying health conditions. The state's other latest death happened in Lea County.

Those deaths took the state's pandemic fatality toll to 832, while Doña Ana County's rose to 52.

State health officials on Wednesday also announced 119 additional Covid-19 cases, with nine of those coming from Doña Ana County.

New Mexico's cumulative case count now tops 27,000, while Doña Ana County's is at 3,047.

Of the 27,041 infections among New Mexicans to date, 14,842 of those cases are designated as having recovered. Although, doctors note that some recovered persons may still suffer lingering health effects from having been infected.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.