Dozens march to mourn, raise awareness after suicide death of Las Cruces teen

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Nearly 100 people turned out for a suicide prevention and awareness walk in Las Cruces on Saturday where friends, family members and other residents mourned the death of 15-year-old Mayfield High School freshman Ezekiel "Zeke" Zavala.

"We lost one of our best people," said Anahi Almanza, who spent time on the Mayfield High School cheer team with Zeke. "He was a huge part of our team and lit up all the rooms he walked into."

However, the event itself goes far beyond Zeke, serving as a means for adults to pass on an important message.

"If you need help, reach out to someone," said Debbie Mintz-Ortiz, who organized the awareness walk. "I want the community to know and remember Zeke but to also realize that there is always another option."

Several residents taking part in the walk said that mental health issues have already proven themselves to be a silent killer amongst the community.

"New Mexico is ranked number one in suicides and has been for the last five years," said Ezekiel's mother Amanda Olmos. "There has been a 24 percent increase in suicides in 2020, so it really is an epidemic."

The walk was also attended by dozens of Ezekiel's classmates.

They said they will be forever changed by what happened but added that the experience has pushed them to pledge that they'll use it to promote communication and inclusivity.