Iconic La Union Corn Maze to open with some restrictions

The La Union Maze, located off of Highway 28 in Anthony, New Mexico.

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- One of the Borderland's most iconic corn mazes will open during the pandemic with some restrictions.

The La Union Maze will not offer the wagon ride this year, however guests can drive their vehicles to the pumpkin patch, according to the maze's Facebook page.

Reservations will also be required this year, according to the post. The non-refundable tickets will be $20 each and will act as a credit towards purchase of a pumpkin. There will also be pumpkin pick-up and delivery available.

Sometime in "the next few days," the maze will post online tickets, according to the post.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this new set-up," the maze posted. "We appreciate all the support!"

