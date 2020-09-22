Watch LIVE: New Mexico health officials give virus update

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico Human Services Department Cabinet Secretary Dr. David Scrase and Department of Health acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Chad Smelser are holding a briefing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to provide an update on Covid-19 modeling and reopening criteria.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham last week eased some virus restrictions due to the state’s progress, now allowing limited youth sports practices, camping at state parks, ice skating rinks to open and permitting visits to pumpkin patches.