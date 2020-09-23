Doña Ana County woman in her 60s among state’s 3 new virus deaths

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A woman in his 60s from Doña Ana County was one of three new coronavirus deaths reported by New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday.

The Doña Ana County victim had underlying health conditions, officials said. The state's other latest deaths happened in Lea and McKinley counties.

Those new deaths took the state's pandemic fatality toll to 857, while Doña Ana County's rose to 54.

New Mexico officials on Wednesday also reported 200 additional Covid-19 cases, with 33 of those coming from Doña Ana County.

Those new infections brought the statewide total since the pandemic began to nearly 27,990, while Doña Ana County's cumulative case count reached 3,198.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.