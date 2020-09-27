10-year-old Las Cruces girl hosts community donation event

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A 10-year-old Las Cruces girl wanted to do her part to help the community and hosted a community donation event.

Heidi Vacil has been putting together this donation for three years.

It all started with the idea to do a garage sale, but she wanted to give things away for free.

Her family started this group to help Heidi with an extracurricular activity. She and her family welcome donations from the community to then give out to those in need.

"We ended up doing this for the people that need stuff or that pass by so we can give stuff to help people, people donated stuff and I took some of my stuff and donated it," Vacil said.