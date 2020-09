New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A large shed caught fire in a north Las Cruces neighborhood, sending smoke into the sky that was visible for miles on Sunday afternoon.

Las Cruces fire crews responded to the fire at 12:15 p.m. along the 3600 block of Spitz Street.

The shed was within feet of a house. Las Cruces Police spokesman Dan Trujillo said there were no reports of injuries, and the adjacent home was not damaged.