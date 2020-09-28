Doña Ana County sees 19 of state’s 153 new virus cases; slight spread increase linked to schools

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Monday reported 153 new confirmed coronavirus cases with three additional deaths, increasing the statewide totals to 28,985 cases and 873 known deaths since the pandemic began.

New Mexico Department of Health officials said 19 of the new cases were in Doña Ana County, for a cumulative count of 3,362. None of the latest deaths occurred in southern New Mexico.

The spread rate in the state has increased slightly since early September. A dozen cases confirmed in the past three days were linked to schools, including four students in seven counties.

In the Las Cruces Public Schools, there have been 11 confirmed virus cases reported in recent times, the most recent involving an employee at Zia Middle School on Monday.

The vast majority of New Mexico’s children, including those in Las Cruces, remain in online-only programs. Some districts have started allowing students to learn in person two days per week and many have begun to open in-person learning in small groups for vulnerable student populations such as children with severe learning disabilities.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.