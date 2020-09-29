‘I’m extremely grateful’: Las Cruces waitress surprised with $1,200 tip

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A Las Cruces waitress is walking home with the tip of a lifetime after two women rallied the community online to surprise the hardworking men and women of the service industry.

"I'm extremely grateful," said Audrey Pacheco, a waitress at the Game II. "I love my community. I never thought I would be chosen to receive something like this!"

Christi Getz and Jenni Nowlin recently learned of the "Venmo Challenge" online, where social media users rally their followers to make small donations that amount to a huge tip for a lucky server.

"One thousand dollars is life changing," Getz said. "So, we just want to do this out of the goodness of our hearts. Like, our hearts are bursting right now."

The two women also surprised a waitress at Chala's in Mesilla with a $370 tip in September. Tuesday was their second act of generosity.

They plan on collecting community donations every month. If you'd like to participate, you can donate through Paypal, Venmo (@Christi3281) or Facebook.

"It's been rough lately, so this is just amazing, honestly," Pachecho said. "Me and my daughter are going to have a little fun with it."