Doña Ana County sees 41 of state’s 281 new cases amid continued concern about virus spread

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Health officials in New Mexico on Wednesday reported 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases with two additional deaths, both in Lea County.

The latest numbers increased the statewide totals to 29,435 cases and 877 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Of the 281 new cases, New Mexico Department of Health officials said the top two counties were Bernalillo County (Albuquerque metro) with 61, while Doña Ana County (Las Cruces area) had 41.

Doña Ana County's cumulative case load grew to 3,428 as of Wednesday as the death toll held at 55.

State officials have observed this week that the number of Covid-19 cases and the rate of transmission are on the rise in New Mexico.

As a result, they're expected to continue to take a cautious approach to reopening the economy, while the state's largest school districts in Albuquerque and Las Cruces have already postponed a return to in-person instruction until at least January.

New Mexico’s current health order limits businesses, including retail outlets, private schools and indoor restaurant areas, to 25% of capacity, while hotels and lodges can seek certification for 75% occupancy.

Masks are mandatory in public, with a 10-person limit on public gatherings and a 14-day self-quarantine requirement for travelers entering from high-infection rate states that currently include all five neighboring states.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department. (The Associated Press contributed to this report.)