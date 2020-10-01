Skip to Content
Watch LIVE: New Mexico governor holds virus briefing

SANTA FE, New Mexico – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials were holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on the state’s Covid-19 pandemic response.

They were also expected to talk about the ongoing school re-entry process. The state's largest school districts in Albuquerque and Las Cruces have already postponed a return to in-person instruction until at least January.

The briefing comes a day after Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase warned residents not to expect any more re-openings as cases in New Mexico are trending back upwards again.

