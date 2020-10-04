For 3rd day in a row, Doña Ana County reports virus death

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — For a third-straight day on Sunday, health officials reported a death due to the coronavirus in Doña Ana County.

The latest Doña Ana County death involved a man in his 50s who had been hospitalized and also had underlying conditions, officials said.

His death, one of three reported in New Mexico on Sunday, raised the county's death Covid-19 pandemic death toll to 58 and the state's to 892.

New Mexico officials also reported 189 new virus cases, with 47 of those happening in Bernallilo County (Albuquerque metro) - just one more case than the 46 occurring in Doña Ana County. The two counties led the state in additional infections on Sunday.

The total number of infections to date across the state increased to 30,477 - with 3,634 of those being from Doña Ana County.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.