Doña Ana County has 37 of New Mexico’s 316 added virus cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- On Tuesday, New Mexico state officials reported 316 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of cases this year to 30,947.

Among the newly confirmed infections are a dozen teachers and two students from the public school system across six counties across the state.

There were 37 new cases reported in Doña Ana County, for a pandemic total of 3,713.

No new deaths were reported in New Mexico, leaving the statewide death toll at 894 with Doña Ana County having 58 of those fatalities.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.