Las Cruces fire guts shed, damages 2 homes; wind blamed for fanning flames

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A fire Tuesday afternoon gutted a shed and damaged two homes in Las Cruces, the police department said.

The fire happened at 3:50 p.m. along the 1100 block of Gunsight Peak Drive.

Firefighters were initially dispatched to a report of a backyard shed on fire. Crews arrived to find the fire had extended to the back of the two-story home and to the home directly next door to the east.

Officials said a breeze may have contributed to the fire extending to the home next door.

Residents of the main home were able to evacuate.

No major injuries were reported, and fire crews had the blaze contained by 4:15 p.m.

The backyard shed was gutted by the fire and both homes sustained damage from fire, smoke and water. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate was not available.