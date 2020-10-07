New Mexico sees virus surge: Doña Ana County has 70 of state’s 426 new cases

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico state health officials reported a surge in coronavirus infections on Wednesday, with 426 new cases statewide and two additional deaths.

Albuquerque's Bernalillo County led the state with 120 new cases, while Doña Ana County ranked second with 70 new cases.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque reported it had determined there was a 9.7% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Wednesday's report from the state.

The daily case surge took the pandemic total for infections across the state to 31,372, with 3,783 of those coming from Doña Ana County.

Officials said 17,766 of those cases across the state to date are designated as recoveries.

The two latest deaths occurred in McKinley and San Juan counties and raised New Mexico's death tally to 896.

The state reported that 109 patients were hospitalized statewide with Covid-related illnesses.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.